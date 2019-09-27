Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Value Declined While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lifted Stake; As Globus Med (GMED) Share Price Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted by $5.78 Million Its Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 137,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.46 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 79,879 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 129,937 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 21,771 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $96.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 212,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,137 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 2,789 shares. 166,474 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. Ing Groep Nv holds 11,734 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Aperio Grp Llc owns 44,734 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Natl Asset holds 9,923 shares. Axa owns 807,003 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 1.34M shares. 6,624 were accumulated by Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 65,716 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,578 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 844 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 52,117 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 43,670 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).