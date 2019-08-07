Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Declined While Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Position by $2.10 Million; Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 271,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, down from 294,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 590,616 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 705,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 661,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.41 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 5.32 million shares traded or 222.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $151.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

