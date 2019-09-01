Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shareholder Oz Management LP Trimmed Position by $88.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Boosted Boston Properties (BXP) Position by $4.52 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 976,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.18 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 769,761 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 33,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 84,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 51,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 587,500 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $214.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus Intl Inc (Put) by 169,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 3,273 shares. 11,549 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). 36,520 were reported by Avalon Advisors Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Republic Inv holds 23,929 shares. Paragon Mngmt Llc holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc reported 260 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 7,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 942,503 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 4,535 were reported by Optimum Invest. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 24,194 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp owns 23,254 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 202,911 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1.17M shares. Cap Fund Mgmt owns 23,680 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Everence Inc has 4,092 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 0.08% or 515,435 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd owns 21,766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20.29 million were reported by Vanguard Gru. Ing Groep Nv owns 23,013 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma reported 530,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 9,033 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. 34 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Llc. Cls Invs Ltd Llc reported 15 shares. 2,166 were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Moreover, Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). The California-based Blume has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

