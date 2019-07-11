Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Price Declined While First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $894,257; Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $14.82 Million; Shares Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 9,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 102,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 936,557 shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 124,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,905 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 133,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 1.63M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 644,706 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $107.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 43,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.86 million for 10.87 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 202,922 shares in its portfolio. 17,059 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Us Bancshares De accumulated 7,411 shares. 2.84 million were reported by Hound Prns Limited Liability. Asset Inc reported 22,382 shares. Mcf Ltd Company holds 95 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability reported 2.92M shares. 1,800 are owned by Riverhead Capital Management. 67,600 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corporation. Wright reported 5,165 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Virtu Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,747 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 155 shares stake. Fjarde Ap has 113,634 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 11,267 shares to 352,933 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard In Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (NYSE:TOT).