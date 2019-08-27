Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Price Declined While Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake; Entegris (ENTG) Share Value Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18M, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 1.26 million shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 35,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.06B, down from 4.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 896,731 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Management Us reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 2,019 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,574 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. World Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 4,792 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.05% or 102,451 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 1,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 3,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 205,886 shares. Alps Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,384 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 4.65M shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 23,254 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Co invested in 6,060 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Limited holds 236,306 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1,841 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 32,456 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,322 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,969 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity accumulated 0.02% or 86,841 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 167,250 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 135,579 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 12,486 shares. 313,230 were reported by Frontier Lc. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 20,286 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.58% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 1.91 million shares. Stanley invested in 0.24% or 27,437 shares. Pathstone Family Office owns 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).