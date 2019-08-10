Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position Lifted by Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc; Jnba Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 2,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 7,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video)

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 430,945 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,215 shares to 105,363 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,218 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank Trust Com Of Newtown invested in 2.63% or 50,460 shares. Harris Associate LP reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 345,040 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,818 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 3,409 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 177,718 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Nexus Invest Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 138,849 shares. 131,940 are owned by Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Northrock Prtn Limited Com has 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,419 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,770 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04M shares to 8.53 million shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Newtyn Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.76% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). B Riley Wealth Inc invested in 4,754 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Etrade Mgmt reported 4,930 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 44,200 shares. Cambridge Invest Research reported 13,884 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 202,911 shares. Sei Invs Communication holds 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 80,000 shares. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 0.06% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Tpg Gp (Sbs) owns 1.20 million shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 0.15% or 615,903 shares. The New York-based Oz Mngmt LP has invested 1.57% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).