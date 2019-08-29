Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position Held by Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 591,353 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 46,619 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04M shares to 8.53 million shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 3,273 shares stake. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 52,925 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 302 were reported by Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Com. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 0% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 54 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% or 161,900 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 14,883 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mngmt has 2% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 200,789 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 52,203 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 92,310 were reported by First Limited Partnership. 110,130 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce & Inc. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 17,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Thb Asset Mgmt reported 311,193 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 40,822 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 1.18 million shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 262,721 shares in its portfolio. Phocas holds 211,275 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,849 shares. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 6,599 shares in its portfolio. 652,500 are held by Mountain Lake Mngmt Limited. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,741 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 19,496 shares or 0% of the stock.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares to 564,777 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,324 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).