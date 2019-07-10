Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Market Valuation Declined While Blackrock Has Trimmed by $28.35 Million Its Position; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Boosted Position by $325,260

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 311,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646.64M, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 2.00 million shares traded or 133.77% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.18 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.86M for 11.01 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

