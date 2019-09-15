Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding Held by Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc; Laffer Investments Decreased Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Share Price Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721.38 million, down from 36,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 343,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.35M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oppenheimer And holds 143,701 shares. Curbstone Financial Management reported 8,290 shares. 2,734 are owned by Everett Harris And Ca. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 2,966 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 34,585 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 226 shares. 49,260 are held by Ledyard Financial Bank. Beech Hill holds 3,350 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Llc has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Huntington Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 497,861 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 10,201 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Van Strum And Towne holds 12,400 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Generation Inv Llp owns 5.79M shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc by 11 shares to 1,526 shares, valued at $1.36 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,690 were reported by Clearbridge Invs Limited. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 1,346 shares. Carroll Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 22,538 shares in its portfolio. 14,168 were reported by Tiverton Asset Limited Company. Hennessy holds 0.11% or 27,100 shares in its portfolio. 1.64M are owned by Prudential Public Lc. Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 1.05% or 52,796 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 6,363 shares. Texas-based Tpg Gru (Sbs) Advsrs has invested 1.89% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oz Management LP reported 2.76M shares. Wesbanco State Bank owns 0.39% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 98,451 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 248 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 19,627 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 1.35M shares.

