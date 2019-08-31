Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosted Its Stake; Ashfield Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Union Pac (UNP) by $626,417 as Share Value Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 10,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 132,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 122,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 769,761 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 98,737 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, up from 94,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,922 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 39,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.53 million were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 11,549 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 7,411 shares. Aperio Limited Co reported 53,316 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Company owns 0.08% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 130,418 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.31% or 400,755 shares. 260 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. Stifel Finance owns 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 67,600 shares. The New York-based M&T Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Co invested in 12 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 7,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited stated it has 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Optimum Investment Advsrs has 4,535 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 11,291 shares to 59,583 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,832 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

