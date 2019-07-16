Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Increased Stake by $6.30 Million; Banc Of California (BANC) Stake Lifted by Price Michael F

Price Michael F increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 215,680 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company's stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 1.43M shares traded or 65.70% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.67% or 164,389 shares. 7,000 were reported by Mai Capital Mgmt. Mcf Advisors Ltd owns 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Mngmt holds 11,671 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 2.24 million shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 613 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 282,781 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 350 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 105,614 shares. Whittier Trust holds 4,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 15,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 329,892 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $60.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Barron's Picks And Pans: Conoco, Foot Locker, Open Text, Tilray And More – Benzinga" on April 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Spirit AeroSystems touted as a front runner to buy Bombardier Belfast plant – Wichita Business Journal" published on May 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Jefferies downgrades Spirit AeroSystems on 737 MAX uncertainties – Wichita Business Journal" on July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company reported 64,619 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Prudential Fincl has 97,909 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 176,820 shares. 65,890 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. New York-based Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 28,813 shares. Second Curve Limited holds 8.04% or 762,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 31,481 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 28,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 496,290 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..