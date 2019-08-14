Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Increased Position; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stock Price Declined While Gmt Capital Has Raised by $9.46 Million Its Position

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 829,471 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 238,937 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc. by 116,527 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $41.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 595,891 are owned by Prudential. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 58,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 6 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 99,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 153,695 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Limited Liability Company reported 11,648 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Com holds 15,114 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 3,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Llc invested in 0.04% or 10,855 shares. Ls Inv Lc reported 1,720 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,200 shares to 89,520 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,314 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).