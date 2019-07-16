Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; Iron Financial Decreased Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Value Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.71M, down from 4.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.32. About 616,486 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.23. About 5.69 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Passive Income Report From Silicon Valley – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Free Email Marketing Tools Now Available in Free HubSpot CRM – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GQRE) by 26,145 shares to 91,610 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manchester Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 381 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 336,429 shares. 6,325 are owned by Intersect Cap Ltd Llc. Thomasville Bank accumulated 62,438 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,960 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 16.72M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 0.53% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15,210 shares. 3,617 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Bluestein R H And Company accumulated 221,133 shares. Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 109,137 shares. Cambridge Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.2% or 8.23 million shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,779. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082 on Tuesday, January 22. $946,046 worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22. Benioff Marc sold $1.48M worth of stock. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of stock or 362 shares.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.87 million for 11.08 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 11,490 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,747 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Principal Financial Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 18,029 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr has 0.12% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 1.04M are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Lazard Asset Limited Company owns 21,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 35,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management accumulated 22,823 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.09% or 6.61M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 467,672 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 405,172 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd owns 4,048 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing delivers its 787th 787 Dreamliner – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “MAX fallout: Boeing deliveries down 37 percent in first half – Wichita Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing shares top $400 for the first time – Wichita Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Roundup: 2019 projectionsâ€¦ China’s BOC Aviation dealâ€¦ Spirit AeroSystems partnership – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: January 02, 2019.