Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Its Holding; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lifted Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $521,730 as Share Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 183.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 11,549 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 4,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 2.78 million shares traded or 171.89% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 74.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 28,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 67,748 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 38,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.97M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 11,973 shares to 10,344 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 38,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,295 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.45% or 23,254 shares in its portfolio. 6,170 were accumulated by National Pension. Hound Prtnrs Lc invested in 11.19% or 2.84 million shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bb&T Limited accumulated 4,890 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 25,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1St Source Bancorporation owns 7,177 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1.62M shares. 144,107 are held by Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.31% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 6,711 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 4,535 shares. Moreover, Parametrica Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 4,754 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).