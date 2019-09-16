Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Increased Holding by $60.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Route One Investment Company LP Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $26.50 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $186.11. About 4.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 19/03/2018 – EU lawmakers to investigate alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG ASKS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH DATA LAW: IFX; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Role in Data Misuse Sets Off Storms on Two Continents; 28/03/2018 – ABC News: The Latest: Playboy leaves Facebook over privacy; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25 million, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 287,276 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,119 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 62,394 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 8,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Oz Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,845 shares. 7,210 are held by Mai Capital Mgmt. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 396,986 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,447 shares. Pnc Gru holds 6,363 shares. Wright Investors Serv has 0.09% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 7,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,775 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Southwest Airlines doesnâ€™t plan to rebrand Boeing 737 MAX – Wichita Business Journal” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing’s July was its lowest monthly output in more than a decade – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing stock slides on potential delays to 737 MAX return – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Mngmt holds 9,500 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 3,990 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ally Fincl has 2.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Lc has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 27,500 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 12,236 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Incorporated owns 9,181 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 321,688 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc, Washington-based fund reported 14,580 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 261,574 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 3,200 shares. 11,859 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust. Polen Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 9.36 million shares or 8.76% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.