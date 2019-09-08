Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined; Cognios Capital Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group Comusd0.0 (ALK)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 3,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 10,855 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 14,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 535,345 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 39,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 31,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 1.03 million shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 7,600 shares. Strs Ohio reported 5,189 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6,756 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 1.62M shares. Moreover, Wright Invsts Serv has 0.19% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,165 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 981,195 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 29 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 224,401 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.04% or 10,855 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,346 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Merian Invsts (Uk) owns 150,028 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,410 shares to 35,795 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why BP Prudhoe Bay, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, and Roku Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPR) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sea Limited (SE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “China delays approval target for new narrow-body jet – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Alaska Air Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALK) 8.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines announces new service between Paine Field and Spokane – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,321 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS).