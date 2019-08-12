Spire (SR) to pay $0.59 on Oct 2, 2019; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shorts Down By 2.71%

Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) had a decrease of 2.71% in short interest. MYGN’s SI was 13.88M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.71% from 14.27 million shares previously. With 973,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s short sellers to cover MYGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 519,088 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Rev $771M-$773M; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 (MYGN); 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SIGNS PACT TO BUY COUNSYL,; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 161.85 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $41 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is -2.53% below currents $45.48 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.