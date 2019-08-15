Spire (SR) to pay $0.59 on Oct 2, 2019; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 24.46% above currents $25.51 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo. See Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.5000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) is expected to pay $0.59 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:SR) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.59 dividend. Spire Inc’s current price of $80.25 translates into 0.74% yield. Spire Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 180,427 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 15.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spire May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – Spire Global and INDMEX Aviation Sign Letter of Intent to lnnovate Use of Satellite Based ADS-B Data for Airport and Airline Collaborative Decision Making (CDM); 23/03/2018 – Parcel Pending CEO Named Finalist at 7th Annual SPIRE Awards; 03/05/2018 – C Spire puts information security on center stage during technology conference; 03/05/2018 – SPIRE HEALTHCARE: WOODFORD HAS 5.65% STAKE VS 12.66% PREV; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Tms: Sources: two towers planned for site of Chicago Spire; 02/05/2018 – Spire Inc 2Q Adj EPS $2.83; 14/05/2018 – C Spire offers Wireless Emergency Alerts on its mobile network; 06/03/2018 C Spire hosts next C3 coding challenge for high school students on March 28; 24/05/2018 – SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SPI.L – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 8.44 million shares traded or 38.89% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 22/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on the Proposed Acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.64 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,351 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Verition Fund Management Limited Company owns 45,297 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.15% or 21,960 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Voya Invest Management Lc accumulated 344,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 6.76 million shares. 771,421 are held by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 1.20M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.32% or 79,495 shares. West Family Invs Inc holds 0.32% or 50,750 shares. 162,856 are owned by Kbc Nv. Altrinsic Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Pennsylvania owns 2,435 shares. 1.90 million are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Benin Mgmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 64,250 shares.

More notable recent Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTCMKTS: CGAC) and Zoombang Technology is a Winning Combination – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inter Pipeline Is A Great Dividend Play – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trulieve Profitably Dominates Medical Marijuana Market In Florida – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Frannie privatization unlikely, says Sherrod Brown – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FHFA and Treasury Dept. are talking Frannie privatization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.