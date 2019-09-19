Spire Inc. (SR) Reaches $86.88 52-Week High; Amcon Distributing Co (DIT)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) hit a new 52-week high and has $91.22 target or 5.00% above today’s $86.88 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.41 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $91.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $220.70M more. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 37,879 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 15.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 20/04/2018 – C Spire ramps up efforts to transform Mississippi through technology; 02/05/2018 – Spire Inc 2Q EPS $2.03; 23/03/2018 – Parcel Pending CEO Named Finalist at 7th Annual SPIRE Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Spire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPIR); 03/05/2018 – SPIRE HEALTHCARE: WOODFORD HAS 5.65% STAKE VS 12.66% PREV; 24/05/2018 – SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC SPI.L – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Spire Global and Airbus Partner to Deliver Global Aircraft Surveillance Data; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Tms: Sources: two towers planned for site of Chicago Spire; 13/03/2018 – C Spire on a mission to transform Mississippi through technology; 24/05/2018 – SPIRE HEALTHCARE – PMI REVENUES SLIGHTLY DOWN AND DECLINE IN NHS REVENUES RESULTING FROM VOLUME REDUCTIONS AND TARIFF EFFECT FOR PERIOD 1 JAN TO 23 MAY

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 3 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 3 sold and reduced their equity positions in Amcon Distributing Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 55,862 shares, down from 73,532 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amcon Distributing Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

It closed at $75.01 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $43.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company for 9,200 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 53 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 21,075 shares.

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 23.14 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.