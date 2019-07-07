Spire Inc. (SR) Forms $85.49 Double Top; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) Sentiment Is 0.73

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 15 trimmed and sold stakes in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 993,362 shares, down from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Spire Inc. (SR) formed double top with $93.18 target or 9.00% above today's $85.49 share price. Spire Inc. (SR) has $4.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 79,122 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 19.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.90% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 22,585 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) has declined 7.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund for 29,835 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co. Llc owns 20,969 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 237,837 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,149 shares.