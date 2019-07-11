Spire Inc. (SR) Forms $85.37 Double Top; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding By $23.00 Million

Spire Inc. (SR) formed double top with $91.35 target or 7.00% above today’s $85.37 share price. Spire Inc. (SR) has $4.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 126,374 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 19.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 23/03/2018 – Parcel Pending CEO Named Finalist at 7th Annual SPIRE Awards; 19/05/2018 – Ole Miss outfielder Ryan Olenek wins fan voting portion of 2018 C Spire Ferriss Trophy honoring Mississippi’s top college baseb; 03/05/2018 – C Spire puts information security on center stage during technology conference; 20/04/2018 – C Spire ramps up efforts to transform Mississippi through technology; 07/03/2018 – Spire Global and INDMEX Aviation Sign Letter of Intent to lnnovate Use of Satellite Based ADS-B Data for Airport and Airline Collaborative Decision Making (CDM); 28/03/2018 – C Spire hosts next C3 coding challenge for high school students today; 02/05/2018 – Spire Inc 2Q Adj EPS $2.83; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Exclusive: Two soaring towers planned for long-languishing Chicago Spire site along Lake Shore Drive; 02/05/2018 – SPIRE SEES OVER 80% OF 5 YR CAP SPEND RECOVERED IN RATES; 09/05/2018 – C Spire ready for “active” 2018 Atlantic hurricane season

Analysts await Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 67.74% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SR’s profit will be $5.07M for 213.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Spire Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $264.69M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 2.75M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Harris Assoc Lp has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 0.06% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 4.26M shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 2,587 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.17% or 59,500 shares. Allstate Corp holds 17,289 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 205 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 233,204 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated stated it has 205,395 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Moreover, Highland Management Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 90,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 390,794 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 13,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 36,686 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. Curcio Michael John also sold $1.04 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares. Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M worth of stock or 45,724 shares. Chersi Robert J also bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 25. UBS maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley.