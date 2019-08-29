Spire Inc. (SR) and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gas Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Inc. 83 2.21 N/A 4.24 19.46 Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 23 1.11 N/A 1.30 18.83

Table 1 demonstrates Spire Inc. and Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than Spire Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Spire Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 3.2% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.2% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Spire Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.23 beta. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spire Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has 1.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spire Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spire Inc. and Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Spire Inc.’s consensus price target is $88, while its potential upside is 4.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Spire Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.1% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Spire Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spire Inc. -3.48% -1.45% -3.09% 5.98% 15.99% 11.24% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 1.7% 2.98% 4.42% 6.74% 2.81% 27.4%

For the past year Spire Inc. has weaker performance than Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Summary

Spire Inc. beats Suburban Propane Partners L.P. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas on regulated-basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and related activities on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.