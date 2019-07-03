Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt; Myr Group (MYRG) Sentiment Is 1.57

Myr Group Inc (MYRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 69 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 44 trimmed and sold holdings in Myr Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 14.76 million shares, down from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Myr Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 21.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its stock rating maintained as Hold by stock analysts at Peel Hunt. This was revealed in a research report on Wednesday morning.

Among 4 analysts covering Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Spire Healthcare Group has GBX 163 highest and GBX 75 lowest target. GBX 121.25’s average target is 2.27% above currents GBX 118.56 stock price. Spire Healthcare Group had 21 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 15 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Peel Hunt. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 12 to “Underperform”. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Thursday, January 17. The stock of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Numis Securities. Credit Suisse maintained Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and GBX 75 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SPI in report on Friday, April 12 with “Underweight” rating.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. The company has market cap of 475.52 million GBP. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. It has a 42.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 2.49% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. for 175,242 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 263,160 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 694,579 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,723 shares.

Analysts await MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 46.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MYRG’s profit will be $9.87 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by MYR Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $605.99 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 18.7 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.