Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Position in General Elec Co (GE) by $434,592; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Share Price Declined While Bragg Financial Advisors Raised by $933,440 Its Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 29,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 129,425 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 100,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 292,571 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Facebook, Amazon, Gilead, Boeing, GE & more – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., China Resume Trade Talks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 518,949 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability stated it has 6,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd invested in 73,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 11,302 shares. 63,967 were reported by First City Capital Mngmt. Goelzer Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,521 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company owns 36,057 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Argent Trust owns 196,862 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 18,871 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 18,200 shares. Tompkins Corp invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 24,138 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Co has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,123 shares to 6,745 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divid (DFJ).