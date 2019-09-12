Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Price Declined; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Neenah (NP) Position by $442,200; Market Valuation Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 111,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 99,267 shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,448 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 20,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME

Investors sentiment is 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold NP shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 0.41% less from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 239,773 were reported by Granite Investment Ltd Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,844 shares. 500 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer Inc. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 1,433 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 9,567 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 874 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,400 shares. Brinker Cap reported 10,811 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Td Asset has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Associated Banc reported 0.02% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 37,206 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,654 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Fruth Investment Mngmt has 20,076 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 46,209 shares to 538,078 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Busey Corporation.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 36.32 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Counsel owns 17,720 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Communication Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,165 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 5,495 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 158,043 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 3,504 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natixis has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 437,731 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 13,939 shares in its portfolio. California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.54% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Franklin Res holds 678,914 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx has 5,260 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership has 56,776 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macnealy Hoover Invest Management holds 1.1% or 19,035 shares in its portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,234 shares to 185,095 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

