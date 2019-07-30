Spinnaker Trust Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Boosted by $1.72 Million as Valuation Rose; Vision Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $620,490 as Market Valuation Declined

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 8,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 22,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $218.05. About 628,823 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 923,410 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 80,397 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.26% or 11,909 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Independent invested 1.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 7,356 shares. Liberty Cap Inc accumulated 0.26% or 4,655 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 192,081 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.03% or 9,569 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 47,448 shares. Vista Capital Prtnrs holds 2,058 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Service invested in 4,880 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miracle Mile Limited Co stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thomasville National Bank invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dean Invest Assoc Llc has 27,478 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 19,131 shares to 198,530 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 24,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,640 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm Inc invested in 0.19% or 2,787 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Putnam Investments Limited owns 2.90 million shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Chatham Group accumulated 4,207 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 93,113 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0.08% or 3,984 shares. Johnson Fincl has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 304 are held by Ironwood Lc. Main Street Rech Limited holds 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 8,971 shares. Chem Commercial Bank invested in 0.89% or 41,111 shares. Agf Invs Inc holds 0.37% or 172,501 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evergreen Llc reported 5,901 shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 11,730 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).