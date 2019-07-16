Spinnaker Trust Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $332,860; Dsam Partners Llp Increased Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 187 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table)

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and Bechtel Announce Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere (LNG) Raises Run-Rate Production and Financial Guidance; Announces Capital Allocation Framework, Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 6 at Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Insur Company Tx accumulated 0.42% or 116,032 shares. Osborne Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 88,429 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 27,810 shares. 4,119 are owned by Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Cambrian LP stated it has 1.72% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). American National Registered Advisor stated it has 7,630 shares. Assocs Ny has 0.64% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,000 shares. New England Research And Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 440,775 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com reported 20,375 shares. Three Peaks Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 53,234 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 17,214 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legacy Ptnrs invested 0.76% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). M&T State Bank Corp invested in 17,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 19,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,530 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Loses JEDI Lawsuit: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advisors Lc reported 9,082 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 631 are held by Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc has 2.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.12 million shares. M Hldgs has invested 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Guardian Capital LP has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 781 shares. Assetmark owns 7,501 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 4,808 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,923 shares. Stanley owns 200 shares. 1.13M are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc reported 23,590 shares. Atika Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,609 shares.