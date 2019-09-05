Spinnaker Trust Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; 683 Capital Management Has Upped Its Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Stake

Spinnaker Trust increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 3,358 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 16,626 shares with $3.16M value, up from 13,268 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $166.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.5. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

683 Capital Management Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $9.98 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) now has $81.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4.29 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.98% above currents $56.2 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31.

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Trivago N V stake by 2.15M shares to 3.45M valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 195,000 shares and now owns 205,000 shares. Ferrari N V (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 488,148 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.38% stake. Alphamark Advisors, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1 shares. 358,945 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Becker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,498 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Co reported 7,611 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,859 shares. Johnson Gp Inc invested in 58,124 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.74% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1,708 were reported by Security National. First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Farmers Bancshares has invested 0.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Miles accumulated 13,780 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 641,049 shares stake.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $225’s average target is 2.97% above currents $218.5 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 33 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 18. Stephens maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $174 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 14.

Spinnaker Trust decreased Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) stake by 41,500 shares to 12,900 valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) stake by 34,310 shares and now owns 359,919 shares. Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) was reduced too.