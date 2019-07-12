Spinnaker Trust Raised Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $634,662 as Stock Value Rose; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Lifted Position by $61.68 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 4.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.62B, up from 7.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.71 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,626 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 13,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 852,719 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares to 12,900 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM) by 16,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5. $5.41M worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares to 49,136 shares, valued at $13.88B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,727 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

