Spinnaker Trust Position in General Elec Co (GE) Cut by $434,592; Washington Trust Company Stake In Universal Display (OLED) Was Raised

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85M shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 476,157 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB) by 110,127 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $69.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Income Etf.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 76,494 shares to 300,305 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (AGG).