Spinnaker Trust Position In Costco Wholesale (COST) Was Has Lifted; Roffman Miller Associates Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $4.12 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 1,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $279.5. About 823,021 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,395 shares to 107,685 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 9,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,653 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,910 shares to 7,270 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc Delaware (NYSE:RPM) by 16,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).