Spinnaker Trust Maintains Position in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX); Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Decreased Holding by $799,052 as Stock Value Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 16,833 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 15,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 21,445 shares to 249,051 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 48,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,313 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance holds 1.17% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 2,170 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.02% or 408 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 38,834 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Limited invested in 1.98% or 78,666 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Natl Asset Management has 1,456 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 50,773 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 18,863 shares stake. Linscomb Williams reported 3,071 shares. 612,692 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). M&R Cap Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 8,314 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25,709 shares to 172,782 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,509 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Sonata Gru has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,021 shares. North Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 195,112 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,538 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 1.1% or 120,403 shares. Brookstone accumulated 3,104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Prudential Public Lc holds 1.60 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 21,477 were reported by Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Co. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 86,397 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Ny owns 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,435 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 1.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 40,410 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 253,362 shares. Barnett And Inc accumulated 650 shares.

