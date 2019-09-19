Spinnaker Trust Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $395,143 as Stock Value Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Shares Rose While Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $18.55 Million

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03M, down from 107,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 34.82M shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 94,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 360,369 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.32 million, down from 454,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 1.29% or 32,749 shares. Dudley & Shanley Inc owns 52,164 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.01M shares. Hartford holds 2.35% or 52,639 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning Group Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 2,386 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 3.08% or 877,767 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,832 shares stake. Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 1,868 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh accumulated 0.11% or 4,466 shares. American Century invested in 2.35% or 17.63 million shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 29,896 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 3.18% or 45,261 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,729 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63% or 24,892 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,570 shares to 16,243 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 41,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 997 shares to 79,484 shares, valued at $150.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:LMT) by 144,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB).

