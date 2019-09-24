Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Voya Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) as Valuation Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 12,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 229,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.23 million, down from 242,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 24,580 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,243 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 14,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $226.69. About 1.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 213,775 shares to 293,743 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 20,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $11.41 million for 18.41 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 228,222 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 600 shares. Country Club Na holds 3,900 shares. 1,083 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Citigroup Inc holds 5,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 8,661 shares. 331,504 are held by Pembroke Ltd. Raymond James Ser Advsr has 1.11% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). First Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 18,330 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 28,215 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 14,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,970 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability reported 4,266 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,177 shares to 146,231 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,714 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Argent has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South Texas Money Mgmt reported 3,753 shares stake. Bbr Ptnrs reported 0.05% stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs has 1.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,546 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 23,467 shares. Aldebaran Incorporated owns 1,290 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 32,075 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 0.96% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.76M shares. Foster & Motley has 0.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Altfest L J has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Orleans Management Corporation La invested 1.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 96 shares. Brazil-based Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fin Consulate Inc owns 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,063 shares.