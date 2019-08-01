Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in Home Depot (HD); Presima Maintains Holding in Macerich Co (MAC)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 8,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 22,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.49M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 1.50M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $59.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Stellar Management And Prudent Strategy Outweigh An Incorrectly Perceived Broken Model – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "As Predicted, Tesla Beats On Volume, They Will Beat On Profits As Well – Seeking Alpha" on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple's Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Seritage Growth Properties Negative FFO: No Dividends And Downside On Litigation Risk – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E had bought 5,000 shares worth $198,450 on Thursday, May 23. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 5,000 shares worth $202,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 112,957 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd owns 7,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 99,911 shares. Honeywell, a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,034 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 13,450 shares. 11,727 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Alps Inc holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,645 shares. Asset invested in 9,041 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 5,600 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,517 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 167,818 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 69 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 3,920 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 14,345 shares to 4,976 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM) by 16,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 15,617 shares stake. North Star Mngmt Corp invested in 10,090 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp invested in 153,162 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,147 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 30,323 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc reported 22,248 shares. Verus Financial Prtn Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 46,635 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd reported 12,740 shares. 49,221 were reported by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. 7,883 are held by Orca Limited Liability Co. Aspen Investment Management Inc reported 6,340 shares. Cincinnati Financial invested in 2.81% or 362,554 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 68,896 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.96% or 37,243 shares.