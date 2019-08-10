Spinnaker Trust Increased Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Position by $390,910; Swift Run Capital Management Cut Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $1.90 Million; Share Value Declined

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 31,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut on Walmart.com With More Than 125 Premium Brands; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Tesco and Morrisons lead Britain’s ‘big four’ supermarkets-Kantar Worldpanel; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Signs on as a Key Delivery Provider of Walmart’s Online Grocery Program in the Atlanta Metro Area

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

