Spinnaker Trust Increased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $332,860 as Market Valuation Declined; Flowserve (FLS) Stake Maintained by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99 million, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 643,012 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

