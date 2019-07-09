Spinnaker Trust Increased Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Share Value Rose; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Raised Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $1.80 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,455 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, up from 166,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 7.18M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,415 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 20.37 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 30,912 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Ltd. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares in its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc stated it has 3.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 3,278 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 967,670 were reported by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.53 million shares. Prudential invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co reported 91,714 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 6,689 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 4,007 shares. 20.33M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stearns Fincl Svcs Group Inc accumulated 0.55% or 23,642 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 141,568 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was made by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,395 shares to 107,685 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.08 million shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 0.05% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,052 shares. Schroder Invest Group invested in 3.31 million shares. Cordasco Financial Network invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 0.01% or 6,975 shares. Vanguard Inc has 63.42M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 641 were reported by First Personal Financial Service. 12,534 are owned by Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Sei Invests holds 0.13% or 603,840 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 1.06 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.05 million were accumulated by Miller Howard Invs Ny.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.