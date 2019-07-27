Spinnaker Trust Holding in General Elec Co (GE) Has Decreased by $434,592 as Market Value Rose; As Open Text (OTEX) Valuation Rose, Guardian Capital LP Cut Its Holding by $23.77 Million

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 625,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.24M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.85 million, down from 4.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 653,203 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et by 16,659 shares to 549,923 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Communication Ser (FCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.86 million for 29.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 485,766 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $160.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 227,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).