Spinnaker Trust Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Raised as Valuation Declined; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Lowered Stake

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 163,233 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 21,714 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 17,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bonness Enterp has 1.93% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 43,500 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 17,977 shares. Boston Family Office owns 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,860 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 93,709 shares. Cognios Llc owns 0.64% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 26,537 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0.09% stake. Ifrah Svcs Inc reported 0.3% stake. Orleans Cap Mngmt La owns 18,020 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability invested 0.39% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Scopus Asset Management Lp owns 500,000 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest has invested 0.48% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Natixis reported 4,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & accumulated 0.52% or 31,724 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 72,473 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TTD,TSEM,RPD – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2019: SUNW, JKS, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MYL, GRUB among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz Announces First Quarter 2019 Results: Revenues of $310 million, Cash from Operations of $75 million and Net Profit of $26 million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.