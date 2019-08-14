Spinnaker Trust Has Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $634,662; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Stake

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 16,626 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 13,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 178.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 335,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 522,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 187,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 3.50 million shares traded or 25.07% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,232 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Opus Investment holds 0.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 14,600 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Provise Grp Lc has invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 14,915 shares. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fiduciary Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,059 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc reported 2,279 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,093 shares. Godsey And Gibb stated it has 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 2,225 shares. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,532 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 359,288 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,450 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $27.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM) by 16,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 112,925 shares stake. 116,137 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 57,865 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 2.84 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6.05M shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% or 429,023 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 13,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 74,024 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo invested in 0.03% or 133,193 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has 0.02% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1.65 million shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).