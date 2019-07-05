Spinnaker Trust Has Upped Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Share Price Rose; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Upped as Valuation Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,415 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 126.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 14,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,976 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.

