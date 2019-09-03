Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $514,215; As Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Cut Position by $1.01 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 16,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 37,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 53,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 42,509 shares traded. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has risen 29.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS COMMENTS ON CCH TRIAL TREATING UTERINE FIBROIDS; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS: CCH INTERIM PHASE 1 SHOWED SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 91% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead Earnings, Codexis Sings Pact With Merck, Eli Lilly Reports Positive Trial Results – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold BSTC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.16 million shares or 5.48% more from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Management Ltd holds 69,964 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos stated it has 39,842 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 39,650 shares. Ameritas Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 496 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 37,196 shares. 66,097 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 46,114 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 69,837 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 144,630 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 23,027 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,758 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.02% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 14,854 shares to 50,462 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 22,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,238 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Analysts await BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BSTC’s profit will be $5.61 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft The Latest To Be Criticized For Using Humans To Listen To User Audio – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,489 shares to 3,010 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divid (DFJ) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).