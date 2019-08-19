Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $514,215; Delta Asset Management Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised by $454,914

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.85% or 22,972 shares. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J has invested 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 97,300 shares. Whitnell Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,122 are held by Dsc Ltd Partnership. Morgan Stanley reported 4.19M shares. Wills Fin reported 2.05% stake. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Co, California-based fund reported 182,424 shares. Finemark Bank Trust holds 0.96% or 43,241 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 255,125 shares for 7.83% of their portfolio. 2,087 are held by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Richard Bernstein Ltd holds 28,901 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,278 shares to 267,441 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,932 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 13,012 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management reported 202,442 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 57,036 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,051 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.62M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevin Asset Ltd Liability holds 7,284 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 364,813 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 162,087 shares stake. Everence Capital Inc has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1.66% stake. Utd Automobile Association holds 8.57 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Vietnam Etf by 19,961 shares to 229,437 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).