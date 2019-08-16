Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Holding in General Elec Co (GE) by $434,592; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Value Rose, Energy Income Partners Increased by $13.57 Million Its Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 366,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.82M, up from 7.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 29,622 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.35B market cap company. The stock increased 8.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 153.39 million shares traded or 166.58% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 15,295 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa holds 85,008 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co New York has 442,965 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Elm Advisors Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,942 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 288,438 shares stake. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 60,545 shares. Moreover, Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 7,325 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.4% or 90,000 shares. City Hldgs Com owns 4,949 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 222,807 shares. Fosun Intl Limited holds 114,000 shares. Natl Serv Wi accumulated 46,057 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 13,223 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.68M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 28,064 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares to 49,178 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divid (DFJ).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.59 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Big Comeback for GE Stock Is Going to Keep Stalling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has an $8 Billion Conundrum – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Successful Open Season on PNGTS; Records Non-Cash Charges on Bison and Tuscarora – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.