Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $358,849 as Stock Rose; As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Share Price Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $11.60 Million

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 1,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $280.34. About 760,074 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 60 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 432 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.51M, up from 372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $210.94. About 741,958 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

