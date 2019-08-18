Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Synalloy (SYNL) Sentiment Is 1.06

Spinnaker Trust increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 29.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 187 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 814 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 627 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27

Synalloy Corp (SYNL) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 19 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 18 sold and decreased their positions in Synalloy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.06 million shares, down from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Synalloy Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Limited Liability Corp accumulated 749 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 554,678 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. 275,918 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 353 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn invested in 1.4% or 7,233 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 30.93 million shares stake. Matrix Asset Advsrs reported 168 shares. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 3.25% or 2,956 shares. Fin Advisory Serv Inc invested in 1,415 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Spinnaker Trust decreased Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) stake by 10,428 shares to 76,057 valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Short Maturity Bond stake by 19,131 shares and now owns 198,530 shares. Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.17 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. The Metals segment makes and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation for 47,860 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 459,814 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 82,355 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 29,791 shares traded or 51.58% up from the average. Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) has declined 19.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 16/05/2018 – Synalloy Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this y; 03/05/2018 – Synalloy 1Q EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – Synalloy 4Q Cont Ops EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES AN APPROXIMATE 60% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SAYS ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS GROUP HAS BEEN SELECTED BY A GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE A PRODUCT LINE FOR CONSTRUCTION MARKET; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY SAYS ON MARCH 12, BUT EFFECTIVE JAN 6, UNIT ENTERED COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF BETWEEN $13.6 AND $15.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this year’s Russell 2000