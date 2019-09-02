Spinnaker Trust Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $514,215; As Total System Services (TSS) Market Value Rose, Decatur Capital Management Trimmed by $3.78 Million Its Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 811,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Vietnam Etf by 19,961 shares to 229,437 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 23,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $200.32M for 29.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.