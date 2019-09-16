Spinnaker Trust Has Increased Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; As Sysco (SYY) Share Price Declined, Scott & Selber Has Increased Position

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.07M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Meet an Enforcement-Action Deadline; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 6,746 shares to 79,620 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,269 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Energy Index Etf (FENY).