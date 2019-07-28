Spinnaker Trust Has Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $319,800; Share Price Rose; As United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Share Price Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $308,352

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,415 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,521 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 47,232 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 228,813 shares. Coastline Com has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Insight 2811 Inc reported 2,554 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division has 1.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cape Ann State Bank reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Prelude Ltd reported 1,480 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt holds 0.11% or 2,590 shares. 256,092 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Lc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 242,110 shares stake. 6,300 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 256,751 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 0.02% or 254 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset has 1.29% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 74,399 shares. 23,642 are held by Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,384 shares to 14,781 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Company reported 240,946 shares stake. Capwealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.85% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,566 were reported by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Nippon Life Americas has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 84,229 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co owns 58,290 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Prescott Group Inc Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 5,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rosenbaum Jay D has 2.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 16,116 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Co owns 44,328 shares. United Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 2.69% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 46,185 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management accumulated 2.06% or 238,400 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 485,399 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares.